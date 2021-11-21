Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
South Florida making a move at defensive coordinator

South Florida has decided to make a move at defensive coordinator the program has announced

GlennSpencer joined the South Florida staff in 2020 as defensive coordinator, initially working with the linebackers before moving to safeties this past season.

A veteran defensive assistant, Spencer has served in defensive coordinator roles at Oklahoma State, Charlotte, and FAU the last several years before landing on Jeff Scott's USF staff.

For the past two seasons, the Bulls defense has ranked 120th and 121st nationally in scoring defense, giving up nearly 40 points per game.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

glenn spencerusf

