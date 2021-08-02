Report: The Buffalo Bills are prepared to threaten a move, and Texas is on the radar

Moving the Bills out of Buffalo would crush the passionate western New York fan base, but team owners are reportedly ready to float that idea if they don't the heaping pile of cash required for a new stadium.
The Buffalo Bills are currently in the market for a new stadium costing as much as $1.1 billion dollars in Orchard Park, close to the team's existing facility, The Buffalo News shares

The organization's pitch to the state of New York and Erie County is one of the largest requests for public money pro sports has ever seen, and it includes some renovation costs for the local Sabres arena of the NHL in downtown Buffalo as well.

According to the Buffalo News, the vision is for the public to provide 100% of the over $1 billion as well so that it would be a "county-owned" facility like the current stadium.

The Bills have a passionate fan base, but that kind of money is a big ask at a tough time for even the most passionate NFL fan population.

So what's the plan if that doesn't work? Well the Bills are apparently ready to at least consider a move someplace else.

While the Buffalo News notes that no "overt threats" have been made by the organization, their sources have shared that the Bills have made it clear to government officials that there are cities that would pay handsomely to have an NFL franchise relocate.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN tweeted that Austin, Texas (newly claimed SEC Country) is one possible relocation destination.

The Raiders, who recently moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, had considered San Antonio at one point before ultimately deciding on Sin City.

The team's existing lease is set to expire in 2023, and team ownership (the Pegula family) are hoping for a solution in the next few months.

Head over to The Buffalo News to read the full piece, full of some important details specific to Buffalo and the political (both state and local), and NFL climate and implications there facing western New York. There's a lot that has to be considered.

