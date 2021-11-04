Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Publish date:

Tom Arth out at Akron

A 3-24 record in three seasons has Arth out at Akron.
Author:

Akron has decided to part ways with Tom Arth, the school announced this morning.

Arth was 3-24 in three seasons trying to rebuild the program.

"We appreciate Coach Tom Arth's work on behalf of our student-athletes and coaches and we wish him well moving forward," AD Charles Guthrie said in a statement. Associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez, Jr., will lead the team through their final three games. 

The Zips are 2-7 this season after a close loss to Ball State on Tuesday.

The Akron job was a coming home of sorts for Arth, who went an impressive 40-8 as the head coach at D-III powerhouse John Carroll from 2013-16 before jumping to the FCS level at Chattanooga for two seasons. In his two seasons with the Mocs, Arth went 9-13.

At Akron, Arth went 0-12 in year one, 1-11 in year two, and had won just two of their nine games so far this fall. Thursday morning's decision came after a Wednesday night #MACtion loss in which Zips quarterback Zach Gibson fumbled away the game-winning touchdown at the goal line.

Typically, the worry with MAC hires is that their success will be upended when a Big Ten school scoops them up three to four years later, but that has not been the case at Akron. 

Since moving to FBS in 1987, all six Zips head coaches have left Akron with a losing record and a pink slip. That list includes former Notre Dame head coach Gerry Faust, former Ohio State assistant and successful Ohio high school coach Lee Owens, former Pitt offensive coordinator JD Brookhart, former Notre Dame assistant Rob Ianello, longtime head coach Terry Bowden (now in the midst of a turnaround job at ULM) and, now, Arth. 

Now in their 30th season of MAC membership, Akron has won the conference one time and appeared in three bowl games. Two of those trips occurred under Bowden, who was let go following a 4-8 season in 2018. 

Bruce Feldman was among the first to share the news.

Located in a fertile midwest recruiting area, it will be interesting to who the Zips land to lead their program into the future.

Tags
terms:
tom arthAkron

You May Like

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, Kellen Moore on list of coaches connected to TCU search

TCU is reportedly looking to speak with both conventional and unconventional candidates as its sizes up who can fill a coaching giant's shoes.

12 hours ago
Conference USA

Report: Conference USA adding independents, FCS schools to remain alive

This conference would be a far-flung collection of schools with little in common, but it'd be an FBS conference.

16 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: A swing game in College Station, rivalry smack in the Northeast and Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford

Plus: Divisional races heat up in Conference USA, a new era at TCU, and Kentucky looks to end a decades-long streak

20 hours ago
PJ Fleck

PJ Fleck inks new deal at Minnesota

The Gophers and PJ Fleck have agreed to a new 7-year deal at Minnesota that will keep him with the school through the 2028 season.

20 hours ago
image001

Best and Worst Coaching Decisions and Execution (Week 8) - EdjVarsity

21 hours ago
Ed Orgeron

Video: Ed Orgeron shares critical comments of LSU coordinators

After a 4-4 start, Ed Orgeron and the LSU staff dug into a self-scout on both sides of the ball, and it revealed some tendencies prompted Orgeron to be critical of his play callers with the media yesterday.

23 hours ago
Lane Kiffin OleMiss

Former SEC 'bad boys' Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin discuss their pasts, upcoming showdown

Hugh Freeze was doing big things at Ole Miss. Now Lane Kiffin is finding comparable success. And two coaches who once were reviled in the SEC face off this weekend

Nov 3, 2021
CFP logo

College Football Playoff rankings stunner: Trio of unbeatens, including Cincinnati and Oklahoma, land well outside top-5

Georgia was No. 1 and defending champ Alabama No. 2. After that? Chaos.

Nov 2, 2021