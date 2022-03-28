Skip to main content

Two more coaches reportedly joining Brian Flores discrimination suit

"My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come," Flores said upon announcing his suit in February.

Nearly two months have passed since the news first hit that Brian Flores is suing the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos for discriminatory hiring practices, but anyone who believed the story would fade away quietly was mistaken.

On Monday, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported two more coaches are expected to join Flores, with two more teams joining the Broncos, Giants and Dolphins in legal boiling pot. 

"My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come," Flores said upon announcing his suit in February. 

Here was the NFL's statement at the time.

Meanwhile, the Giants continue to fight their case against Flores. "Not settling it. Because the allegations are false," co-owner John Mara said Sunday. "We're very comfortable with our hiring process. It was a fair process and we ended up making the decision that we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race."

Flores alleged the Giants decided upon hiring Brian Daboll prior to interviewing him. He also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of coercing him to tank and to break league rules by meeting a quarterback (Tom Brady) before he was free to do so per league rules. Flores also accused John Elway of being hungover during his interview with the Broncos. 

"I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half-hour interview with him. Along with the rest of the group, I was prepared, ready, and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team," Elway said.

Passed over for head coaching positions despite posting winning records in two of his three seasons in Miami, Flores has since joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
NFLBrian Flores

You May Like

NFL

NFL moves to bolster, expand Rooney Rule

Twenty years in, the NFL is taking steps to address the systemic issues that make the Rooney Rule necessary.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Photo: Futurity

The annual helmet rankings done by the NFL have been released

The rankings of helmets by the NFL and NFLPA are widely anticipated by high school coaches, and parents and they're now out.

By Doug Samuels10 hours ago
2022 NFL head coaches

The 2022 NFL head coaches class picture is here

Get 32(ish) of the brightest, most powerful minds in football together and what do you have? A 1st grade class photo.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick won't employ offensive or defensive coordinators this season

"I'm not big on titles," the New England Patriots head coach said.

By Zach Barnett14 hours ago
First year Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi, center, talks with the team before their NCAA college Blue Gold spring football game, Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pat Narduzzi signs contract extension at Pitt

Coming off their ACC title, Pat Narduzzi has inked a contract extension.

By Doug Samuels15 hours ago
Coach K

Mike Krzyzewski shares how an adjustment to his coaching style sparked their tournament run

Coach K is in his 47th year as a head coach and as the curtain begins to drop on his career he shares that even one of the greatest coaches ever still needs to evolve for his team to see results

By Doug SamuelsMar 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 9.16.38 PM

Rest in peace - Dave Nichol

By Scott RousselMar 25, 2022
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy receives significant raise at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has committed a significant pay bump to Gundy.

By Doug SamuelsMar 25, 2022