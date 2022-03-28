Two more coaches reportedly joining Brian Flores discrimination suit

"My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come," Flores said upon announcing his suit in February.

Nearly two months have passed since the news first hit that Brian Flores is suing the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos for discriminatory hiring practices, but anyone who believed the story would fade away quietly was mistaken.

On Monday, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported two more coaches are expected to join Flores, with two more teams joining the Broncos, Giants and Dolphins in legal boiling pot.

Here was the NFL's statement at the time.

Meanwhile, the Giants continue to fight their case against Flores. "Not settling it. Because the allegations are false," co-owner John Mara said Sunday. "We're very comfortable with our hiring process. It was a fair process and we ended up making the decision that we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race."

Flores alleged the Giants decided upon hiring Brian Daboll prior to interviewing him. He also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of coercing him to tank and to break league rules by meeting a quarterback (Tom Brady) before he was free to do so per league rules. Flores also accused John Elway of being hungover during his interview with the Broncos.

"I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half-hour interview with him. Along with the rest of the group, I was prepared, ready, and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team," Elway said.

Passed over for head coaching positions despite posting winning records in two of his three seasons in Miami, Flores has since joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

