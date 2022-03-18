Skip to main content

Longtime Washington assistant reportedly joining Oregon staff

Though he spent the last eight seasons as a rival of Oregon, Bob Gregory is set to return to Eugene for his third swim with the Ducks.

Longtime Washington assistant Bob Gregory is joining Dan Lanning's Oregon staff as an analyst, Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Friday. 

Gregory spent the last eight seasons in Seattle, in a variety of roles. Making the move from Boise State with Chris Petersen, he was originally the assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Gregory added special teams coordinator duties in 2016, then promoted to defensive coordinator when Pete Kwiatkowski left for Texas last year. 

Gregory then took over as interim head coach when Jimmy Lake was fired in November, and not retained when Kalen DeBoer took over following the season.

Though a longtime rival of the Ducks, Gregory is also a former Duck himself. He was Oregon's defensive backs coach from 1998-00, and a GA in 1989-90. 

A Spokane native and a former linebacker and defensive back at Washington State, Gregory has spent his career moving up and down the Pacific Northwest. After beginning his career at Washington University in St. Louis, he returned to the region for his first stint at Oregon. He left Oregon for a job at Williamette, a Division III school in Salem, Ore., and later became a coordinator there. He spent 2002-09 as the defensive coordinator at Cal, presiding over some of the best seasons in Golden Bears history. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
WashingtonOregonBob Gregroy

You May Like

John Clayton

Remembering John Clayton

The longtime ESPN NFL reporter died Friday. He was 67.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
Missouri helmet

Sources: Former LSU staffer Derek Shay set to join Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers staff

Shay is going to Missouri as an offensive analyst, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice16 hours ago
samford

Samford, Chris Hatcher make several key moves on Bulldogs' coaching staff

Hatcher is bringing Mike Krysl from Arkansas, elevating Turner, Humphries

By John Brice16 hours ago
SEC

Data firm projects SEC schools topping $100 million in annual revenue by end of decade

And the Big Ten won't be far behind.

By Zach Barnett19 hours ago
IMG_0121

How Marcus Freeman & Co. turned St. Patrick's Day into a Notre Dame recruiting bonanza

Freeman ushered in the idea as Irish defensive coordinator; he's grown it as head coach

By John BriceMar 17, 2022
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer returns to Ohio State (sort of)

The former Buckeye head coach has joined the board of Ohio State's new NIL effort.

By Zach BarnettMar 17, 2022
Mel Tucker MSU

Mel Tucker details the "relentless" mindset he demands of his staff and players

From how they conduct meetings to coaching players during every single movement they have during practice, Mel Tucker explains how the relentless mindset permeates everything they do in East Lansing.

By Doug SamuelsMar 17, 2022
JJ McCarthy

Michigan QB pledges jersey sale royalties to offensive line

JJ McCarthy is buying his way into his O-line's good graces.

By Zach BarnettMar 17, 2022