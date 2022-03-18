Longtime Washington assistant reportedly joining Oregon staff

Though he spent the last eight seasons as a rival of Oregon, Bob Gregory is set to return to Eugene for his third swim with the Ducks.

Longtime Washington assistant Bob Gregory is joining Dan Lanning's Oregon staff as an analyst, Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Friday.

Gregory spent the last eight seasons in Seattle, in a variety of roles. Making the move from Boise State with Chris Petersen, he was originally the assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Gregory added special teams coordinator duties in 2016, then promoted to defensive coordinator when Pete Kwiatkowski left for Texas last year.

Gregory then took over as interim head coach when Jimmy Lake was fired in November, and not retained when Kalen DeBoer took over following the season.

Though a longtime rival of the Ducks, Gregory is also a former Duck himself. He was Oregon's defensive backs coach from 1998-00, and a GA in 1989-90.

A Spokane native and a former linebacker and defensive back at Washington State, Gregory has spent his career moving up and down the Pacific Northwest. After beginning his career at Washington University in St. Louis, he returned to the region for his first stint at Oregon. He left Oregon for a job at Williamette, a Division III school in Salem, Ore., and later became a coordinator there. He spent 2002-09 as the defensive coordinator at Cal, presiding over some of the best seasons in Golden Bears history.

