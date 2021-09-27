September 27, 2021
Rhett Rodriguez, son of coach Rich Rodriguez, in ICU with severe lung injury

The ULM quarterback suffered a severe lung injury Saturday night and has been hospitalized in ICU.
Terry Bowden says that his Louisiana-Monroe football program “will continue to pray for a full recovery” for senior quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, who remains in a Louisiana hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries Saturday in the Warhawks' 29-16 win against Troy.

Rodriguez, son of former Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, who is serving as Bowden's associate head coach and offensive coordinator, is in the intensive care unit at St. Francis Medical Center with a severe lung injury.

Rhett Rodriguez had completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the win against Troy before he suffered the injury, which required Rodriguez to be immediately transported to St. Francis and placed on oxygen.

His father on Sunday Tweeted about his son's health.

“Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from (Saturday) night's game against Troy,” the Tweet read.

In his statement issued Sunday, Bowden said “The extent of the injury and length of stay in the hospital are unknown. It would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time. We will continue to pray for a full recovery.”

A junior who transferred from Arizona to ULM, Rodriguez appeared in 11 career games while at Arizona and then helped lead the Warhawks this season to a 2-1 start with wins against Troy and Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad.

