Rick Chamberlin retires after long run at Dayton

Chamberlin spent nearly 50 years with the program as a player, assistant, and head coach.

Dayton (FCS - OH) head coach Rick Chamberlin has been a part of the Flyer program for an incredible 48 seasons as a player, then assistant, and finally as head coach.

This morning, Dayton announced that coach Chamberlin has decided to retire after an 8-3 season where they narrowly missed the FCS playoff.

He spent the past 14 seasons leading his alma mater and leaves an undeniable legacy.

Chamberlin leaves with an impressive 107-48 record, good for third all-time in school history, and is the winningest coach in Pioneer League history with 80 league wins.

Of Dayton's 701 wins in program history, Chamberlin has been a part of the flyer program for 401 of them - 26 as a player, 268 as an assistant, and 107 leading the program.

"Coach Chamberlin is literally defined by the teams that he has put on the field over the last 14 years -- smart, tough, loyal, high-integrity, and a winner," UD President Dr. Eric Spina shared in the school's release. "Rick's values are fully aligned with UD's values, and our football student-athletes have benefited as a result -- they are doctors, lawyers, engineers, educators, public servants -- each and every one contributing mightily to society. Make no doubt about it, will be dearly missed, but his legacy at UD as a coach, mentor, and person is forever secure."

Before taking over the team, Chamberlin spent 28 seasons as a loyal assistant, starting off with the linebackers before taking on defensive coordinator duties.

