Rick Giancola ends four decade run at Montclair State

Giancola steps away as the winningest active coach in Division III.

Rick Giancola has announced his retirement at Montclair State (D-III - NJ).

The move ends a 40-year run as the program's head coach.

Giancola's run ends with a 260-143-2 mark, which made him the winningest active coach at the Division III ranks, and was good for fourth among all college coaches, ranking only behind Al Bagnoli (Columbia), Mack Brown (UNC) and Nick Saban (Alabama).

During his time leading the program, Giancola won 12 NJAC titles and led the team to nine D-III playoff appearances. He won conference coach of the year 11-times and produced 26 All-Americans.

Giancola's career at Montclair began in 1976 as an assistant before he was elevated to head coach in 1983.

The school's release states that associate head coach Mike Palazzo will assume the head coaching role moving forward.

