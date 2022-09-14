Rick Stockstill reportedly signs extension at MTSU

Stockstill, one of the longest tenured coaches in major college football, has reportedly signed an extension.

Rick Stockstill, who is in his 17th season leading Middle Tennessee State program, has reportedly signed a contract extension.

The news was initially shared by Austin Lewis, who adds that Stock's contract has been extended through December of 2028 and includes a base salary of $821k. The deal reportedly includes an automatic renewal if the team's APR is 940 or above, if they win 6 games in a season, and if there are no level I or II violations under his watch as well as offset language if he were to take another job.

An official announcement from the school has not yet been shared.

Stockstill, who is the fourth-longest tenured coach in the FBS at one school, has led the program to nine bowl appearances and is coming off a 7-6 season with a win in the Bahamas Bowl last year.

In his time leading the Blue Raiders, Stockstill has compiled a 102-99 record.

MTSU is off to a 1-1 start this fall after opening up with a 44-7 loss to James Madison before rebounding to collect a win over Colorado State.

If he coaches through the final year of the deal, Stockstill will be 71 years old.