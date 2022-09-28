Rick Stockstill: "They averaged 1.6 yards per carry, and they gave us $1.5 million."

A "tail kicking" is what Rick Stockstill called their win over Miami, and he's gone on a media tour where his swagger is evident.

It's safe to say Rick Stockstill and MTSU have got their swagger back.

The MTSU program missed bowl games in 2019 and 2020 before returning to form with a 7-6 season and a win in the Bahamas Bowl and you likely didn't hear much about the Blue Raiders program over the last few years. Under Stockstill and his staff, MTSU has become the type of place that quietly goes to work and produces 7 or 8 win seasons pretty consistently the past decade-plus.

However, their win over Miami last weekend - and the manner in which they won - has Stockstill on the media circuit the past week and there's an unmistakable confidence in his voice.

Immediately following the game, a fired up Stockstill talked about "kicking their tails" in no uncertain terms on a few different occasions.

Kicking their tail is putting it nicely.

The Blue Raiders scored on big plays of 69, 71 and 98 yards on three of their explosive touchdowns, and their defense held the 'Canes to 1.6 yards per carry and stepped up with two goal-line stands.

On a radio show yesterday, Stockstill found a savage way to work that into the guarantee the 'Canes paid them to come kick their tail on their home turf.

"Two goal line stands, we stopped them down there. They ran for 194 yards against Texas A&M, and they ran for 68 against us."

"They averaged 1.6 yards per carry, and they gave us $1.5 million."

Hear that moment, which had the radio folks fired up, below.