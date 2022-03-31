Skip to main content

Sources: Cincinnati native Ricky Brown leaving Ohio State to join Luke Fickell's Bearcats staff

Brown starred at Cincy's Elder High School before a standout career at Boston College

Ricky Brown is heading back home.

A Cincinnati, Ohio, native who starred in college at Boston College and also previously coached at his alma mater, Brown will leave his current post at Ohio State and has accepted a position as special teams quality control coach on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati Bearcats staff.

For the past two years, Brown had served as the Buckeyes’ special teams quality control coach for OSU head man Ryan Day.

But the undersized Brown, who was a standout-player at Cincinnati-area prep powerhouse Elder where he also excelled in track, developed into an immediate impact player for the Eagles in college, playing four years at Boston College.

He then spent parts of seven years in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before ultimately injuries helped necessitate a transition into coaching.

A linebacker and special teams player in college and the pros, Brown gravitated toward that element in coaching. He began his career at USC, spending two years as a defensive quality control coach for the Trojans, before returning to his alma mater in 2016 as the Eagles’ director of football initiatives.

A year later, Brown transitioned to an on-field assistant coach, filling the role of Boston College’s special teams coordinator for three seasons and then joining the Buckeyes’ staff for the 2020-21 campaigns.

After a season of unprecedented success, the Bearcats have retooled a great portion of their assistant coaching staff, including having to replace former special teams coordinator Brian Mason after Mason was hired away by Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

You May Like

64271489_1648258198145576_r

Vanderbilt linebacker launches GoFundMe to help Commodores coach Greer Martini's girlfriend after horrific automobile accident

Anfernee Orji and Dillon Gibbons are trying to raise $100k to assist Laura Fisher

By John Brice2 hours ago
Del Alexander

Sources: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach lands at Georgia Tech

After working together in Tempe and South Bend, Del Alexander will coach wideouts under coordinator Chip Long in Atlanta.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Duke UNC

What is the football equivalent of a Duke-Carolina Final Four game?

There's only one college football game that could match the hype of the first Duke-UNC Final Four game in Coach K's final season.

By Zach Barnett9 hours ago
Miami Ohio

Report: Miami (Ohio) moves quickly to fill wide receivers role

On the same say Israel Woolfork left for the NFL, the RedHawks reportedly have their new wide receivers coach.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago
Wes Goodwin

The numbers say this is the best way to get a job on an FBS coaching staff

A new study catalogued the surest path to an FBS coaching job, and it'll be frustrating if you're not already in FBS.

By Zach Barnett13 hours ago
Browns

Browns reportedly adding a MAC coordinator to the staff

Israel Woolfork is reportedly leaving the Miami (OH) staff for a position with the Browns.

By Doug Samuels14 hours ago
brown

Tennessee Tech makes multiple coaching moves, including hiring former No. 1 recruit and ex-Lane Kiffin Tennessee signee Bryce Brown

Dewayne Alexander is looking to rejuvenate the Golden Eagles' program with numerous key staff additions, moves

By John Brice15 hours ago
Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians steps down as Tampa Bay Bucs head coach

Todd Bowles has been named Tampa Bay's new head coach.

By Zach BarnettMar 30, 2022