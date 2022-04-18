Skip to main content

Ricky Rahne and Old Dominion reportedly agree to contract extension

Rahne inks extension after strong finish to 2021 season.

Old Dominion has reportedly rewarded head coach Ricky Rahne with a one-year contract extension after a 6-7 season where they had a lot of momentum to end the year.

The new deal takes him through the 2026 season.

Pete Thamel shared the news this morning. 

The team's progress under Rahne (a first-time head coach) and his staff has been impressive, considering that when Rahne took over he inherited a team that won just one game in the 2019 season. ODU was one of the only FBS programs to sit out out the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

Old Dominion rattled off five straight wins to end the 2021 season, making them bowl eligible for just the second time in school history. 

Those wins came against LA Tech, FIU, FAU, MTSU, and Charlotte. Earlier in the year, the Monarchs dropped one-score games to Marshall, UTEP and Buffalo in back-to-back-to-back contests.

They finished Rahne's first season 6-7 after a loss to Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Rahne, who had been a longtime James Franklin assistant before leaving for ODU, initially signed a five-year deal worth $750k annually to lead the Monarchs.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

