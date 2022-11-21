Rob Ambrose will not return at Towson

Rob Ambrose will not return for a 14th season as Towson's head coach, the program announced Monday.

"After completely assessing our program, the decision has been made to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team," said Director of Athletics Steve Eigenbrot. "I am grateful for Coach Ambrose's hard work and dedication to his alma mater. We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. Our program will be in good hands with as the interim head coach as we embark to find the next leader of Towson Tiger Football."



Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson has been appointed interim head coach.

Towson closed the regular season on a 4-game winning streak, but it wasn't enough in Eigenbrot's mind to overcome a 2-5 start.

From 2011-13 Towson was one of the top programs in FCS. The Tigers went 29-10 with two CAA championships, three Top 15 finishes, and a berth in the 2013 FCS National Championship.

In the eight seasons since, though, Towson did not win the CAA, made but one FCS playoff appearance, and did not win a playoff game.

Ambrose concluded his tenure with a 76-76 record.

Not only did Ambrose lead the program for more than a decade, he played wide receiver for the Tigers from 1989-91 and served as an assistant from 1993-00.

The new head coach will be the fifth in program history for the suburban Baltimore school.

"The search starts today for us to find a new head coach for our football program," Eigenbrot said. "Towson University is committed to providing an excellent experience for our student-athletes and the football program is no exception. We have high quality facilities, a strong support infrastructure and a track record of success. Our next leader will bring new energy and excitement to this fanbase, and we look forward to them leading us back to the postseason."



As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.