Carey went 4-15 in his final two seasons on the job.

Rod Carey will not return at Temple, FootballScoop confirmed on Monday. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo.

Hired away from Northern Illinois after Manny Diaz dipped out for the Miami job, Carey found initial success in Philadelphia. His first team went 8-5 with an appearance in the Military Bowl.

Following that season, though, the Owls went just 4-15 under Carey's direction -- 1-6 in the covid-shortened season of 2020, and then 3-9 this fall. That included a 1-7 mark in the American, closing with a 7-game losing skid.

The Temple job should be an attractive one. The school is located in a major media market and has proven it can compete in the American, particularly with Cincinnati, UCF and Houston on their way out. Prior to Carey, the last four Owls head coaches left for Power 5 jobs -- Al Golden to Miami, Steve Addazio to Boston College, Matt Rhule to Baylor, and Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech.

Prior to Temple, Carey went 52-30 with two MAC titles and four MAC Championship appearances in six seasons at Northern Illinois.

