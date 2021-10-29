Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Publish date:

Roger Goodell brought in NINE-FIGURE salaries each of the past two years in a bonus heavy contract

Thanks to a salary structure heavy in incentives, Roger Goodell's pay over the last two years has totaled almost $128 million.
Author:

It's no secret that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made a huge chunk of change over the past two years, and Ken Belson of the New York Times uncovered just how significant that figure is following some league ownership meetings.

Thanks to a pay package that includes about 90% of his earnings coming from bonus money, Goodell has brought in nearly $128 million the last two years. 

Those bonuses include securing media contracts worth more than $100 billion over the next ten years as well as a new 10-year labor deal with players.

That $128 million figure over the last two fiscal years works out to just shy of $64 million per year. 

Belson points out that the five-year deal Goodell signed back in 2017 (which kicked into effect come 2019) is worth up to $200 million total, and most of it is tied to meeting financial goals for the league. 

NFL owners on three committees then decide annually whether Goodell has met those standards.

Goodell has worked for the NFL for nearly four decades and took over as commissioner in 2006. He's been the target of more than a fair share of criticism over the years, but with a contract that hitting financial benchmarks, the new media deal and new media rights deal weigh in heavily for that $63.9 million annual salary.

Head here to read the full piece from the NYT.

You May Like

QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 9 - Jaylon Sanderfer

1 hour ago
Michigan Paul Bunyan

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

21 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The biggest Michigan-Michigan State game ever, a major opportunity for Georgia, and a spotlight game for Sonny

The headliner is East Lansing, but this weekend sees plenty up for grabs for numerous teams.

23 hours ago
Nov 25, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the fourth quarter of the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats won 56-35. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

An update on the lawsuit involving Rich Rod, Arizona, and his former administrative assistant

After a four year saga dating back to his final few months at Arizona, there's a final decision on the lawsuit between a former Rich Rod administrative assistant, the former head coach, and the school.

23 hours ago
USA Football for all

USA Football shifting priorities, seeking to get Flag Football in the Olympics

23 hours ago
Nick Saban mad

On the cusp of 70, Alabama coach Nick Saban shares how much longer he may coach

Having won six national titles at Alabama, Saban says he isn't slowing down

Oct 27, 2021
Matt Wells

Winning Box Scores: Week 8

Why did Texas Tech fire Matt Wells now? A study of the Kansas State game explains why

Oct 27, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 11.13.26 AM

When asked about Mel Tucker and LSU, Tom Izzo nails the dilemma of modern-day coaches

Tom Izzo is familiar with being a hot name in coaching searches over the years, but has ultimately decided each time to stay in East Lansing, so when asked about Mel Tucker being connected to the vacancy at LSU his words about the dilemma facing coaches today ring especially true.

Oct 27, 2021