Ron Roberts will be new defensive coordinator at Auburn

FootballScoop can confirm that Ron Roberts, the former defensive coordinator at Baylor under Dave Aranda, will become the new defensive coordinator for Hugh Freeze.

Bruce Feldman was among the first to report the news.

The job will mark Roberts first job in the SEC, and he had a number of options to choose from.

At Baylor in 2021, Roberts led the league's best defense in a number of key categories including turnovers forced, turnover margin, and defensive touchdowns.

The Bears slid from a 12-win season in 2021 to just six this last fall, and Roberts and the program parted ways earlier this month.

On the other side of the ball, Brandon Marcello shares that former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery is being targeted for the offensive coordinator job. Before leading Tulsa for eight seasons, Montgomery served as Art Briles' offensive coordinator at Baylor.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.