September 23, 2021
Rush Propst hospitalized with COVID

The former Valdosta HS (GA) head coach has been hospitalized.
Former Valdosta (GA) head coach Rush Propst has been hospitalized with COVID and pneumonia.

Jason Sciavicco, the creator and director of the Netflix series Titletown that chronicled Propst's one season of the head coach of the Valdosta high school program, shared the news via a tweet earlier today.

In addition to his brief stop at Valdosta, Propst is most well known as the former head coach at Hoover HS (AL) - where MTV featured the football program on a show called Two-a-Days - and Colquitt County (GA). 

He has also led programs at Ashville HS (AL), Eufaula HS (AL), Alba HS (AL), and Alma Bryant HS (AL).

Please join us in praying for coach Propst's recovery.

