Skip to main content

Rutgers has dismissed Sean Gleeson

Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has been let go

Following a slow start to the season, Greg Schiano has reportedly made a move at offensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel initially shared the news, and Rutgers has since announced it. 

Gleeson was a fast riser in the profession, going from innovative offensive coordinator at Princeton for a few seasons to Stillwater to become Mike Gundy's offensive coordinator for just one year before making the jump back to the east coast to join Schiano's staff in his return to Rutgers in 2020.

Despite his success at Princeton and Oklahoma State, Gleeson's offenses at Rutgers ranked 100th or worse in his two seasons and change with the Scarlet Knights, including a 120th place finish to the 2021 season.

Through six games, the offense had averaged just 22 points per game.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will be the interim offensive coordinator and will move to quarterbacks coach. Campanile previously served as the head coach at Bergen Catholic HS (NJ) and Don Bosco Prep (NJ) before joining the Rutgers staff in 2018 as running backs coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
sean gleesonGreg SchianoRutgers

You May Like

tom-allen

Indiana makes change to offensive staff

Darren Hiller is out in Bloomington, and Tom Allen is promoting a staffer with FBS head coaching experience at two stops.

By Doug Samuels
Mike Gundy

How Oklahoma State successfully thwarted Texas Tech's onside kick recovery

"Pretty smart, huh?" said Mike Gundy.

By Zach Barnett
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher break down final play of Alabama's win over Texas A&M

With one play to decide a game, the galaxy brains of two of college football's titans went head-to-head.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: On Jimbo's play call, Oklahoma's free fall, and everything else from the college football weekend

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
eddie-deion

Sparks fly as Eddie Robinson Jr. shoves away Deion Sanders, blasts Coach Prime's 'disrespectful' behavior in SWAC showdown

Coach Prime's Jackson State squad remained unbeaten with a tough, 26-12 win

By John Brice
hart

Michigan assistant Mike Hart stretchered off field at Indiana, will remain in hospital

The Wolverines running backs coach collapsed on the sideline in the first half Saturday

By John Brice
bielema chryst

FootballScoop Deep Dive: Power 5 coaches weigh in on early firings, football's direction

From the dean of coaches, Kirk Ferentz, to Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Georgia's Kirby Smart, college coaches are taking note of their sport's ever-shortening leashes.

By John Brice
Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State reportedly close to joining Conference USA

The move would get C-USA back to 10 football members, while dropping the ASUN down to four.

By Zach Barnett