Rutgers has dismissed Sean Gleeson

Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has been let go

Following a slow start to the season, Greg Schiano has reportedly made a move at offensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel initially shared the news, and Rutgers has since announced it.

Gleeson was a fast riser in the profession, going from innovative offensive coordinator at Princeton for a few seasons to Stillwater to become Mike Gundy's offensive coordinator for just one year before making the jump back to the east coast to join Schiano's staff in his return to Rutgers in 2020.

Despite his success at Princeton and Oklahoma State, Gleeson's offenses at Rutgers ranked 100th or worse in his two seasons and change with the Scarlet Knights, including a 120th place finish to the 2021 season.

Through six games, the offense had averaged just 22 points per game.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will be the interim offensive coordinator and will move to quarterbacks coach. Campanile previously served as the head coach at Bergen Catholic HS (NJ) and Don Bosco Prep (NJ) before joining the Rutgers staff in 2018 as running backs coach.

