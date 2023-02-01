Rutgers reportedly filling their offensive line job with an NFL coaching veteran

Greg Schiano has made a number of changes on staff following a 4-8 finish to his second season back in Piscataway.

Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson was relieved of his duties in-season, and Schiano was able to bring Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca back to Rutgers, as he previously served as the program co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2008-10.

Bringing back coaches who have a history with the Rutgers program seems to be a trend as he fills the openings on his staff this time around, as a report this afternoon has him filling his offensive line job with another outstanding hire that has a prior stop on his resume with the Scarlet Knights.

Pete Thamel tweets this morning that Rutgers is set to hire veteran NFL offensive line coach Pat Flaherty as their new offensive line coach.

Flaherty spent nearly two decades in the league, coaching the tight ends for the Redskins and Bears initially, before catching on as the Giants offensive line coach from 2004-15. There, he helped the organization capture two Super Bowl titles.

He would go on to coach the offensive lines for the 49ers, Jaguars and Dolphins before taking an analyst job for a few seasons at Penn State in 2019. During the 2021 season he was an advisor with the Giants.

Now he's set to return to Piscataway, a place he spent 1984-91 at as the program's offensive line assistant.

Past college stops for him include Penn State, East Carolina, Wake Forest and Iowa. HIs last stop in an on-the-field role was 1999, on Kirk Ferentz's first staff at Iowa coaching the tight ends.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.