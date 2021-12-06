Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

Former Blue Hen QB reportedly set to become Delaware head coach

Ryan Carty is expected to take over his alma mater's program at the conclusion of Sam Houston's playoff run
Ryan Carty is expected to become Delaware's next head coach, according to a report Monday from the Delaware News Journal

Carty played for the Blue Hens from 2002-06, serving as co-captain as a senior. He was a redshirt freshman on a Delaware team that clobbered undefeated Colgate to win the 2003 national championship.

He's spent the past four seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on KC Keeler's staff at Sam Houston. Carty helped the Bearkats win their first national championship in the spring and sits three wins away from defending that seven-month-old title. 

Sam Houston hosts No. 7 Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday; Carty will presumably join the Blue Hens at the conclusion of Sam Houston's playoff run.

Carty hails from a football family. His father, Kevin, coached Ryan and his two older brothers at Somerville High School in New Jersey. Kevin, Jr., played quarterback at North Carolina and William & Mary and Sean played wide receiver at Rutgers; both coached high school ball in New Jersey.

Prior to Sam Houston, Carty spent 11 seasons on staff at New Hampshire. 

Delaware reached the FCS playoffs 20 times from 1973-2010 but has done so just twice in the last 11 years. Danny Rocco was fired last week after posting a 31-23 record in five seasons, including a 5-6 mark this year.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Ryan Carty

