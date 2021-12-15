Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Publish date:

Ryan Day addresses rumors of NFL interest

Ryan Day notes that there is "no truth" to the recent rumors of him being a packaged deal for the Bears head coaching job.
Author:

Over the weekend Jason La Canfora shared a report that Trace Armstrong had been having talks with the Bears regarding a front office role with the organization that would have serious influence over the Bears head coaching job. 

Trace Armstrong is well known as one of the top agents for coaches in the industry, including Ohio State's Ryan Day.

In his piece, La Canfora goes on to note that Armstrong is a big believer in Ryan Day and that the Buckeyes head coach has "been open" to considering NFL opportunities over the past few seasons, and the two could come to Chicago as part of a "possible package."

However, at his early signing day presser earlier today, Day addressed those rumors.

 “There's nothing to that. There’s no truth to it," Day stated.

"I love Ohio State, and I love being the coach at Ohio State.” 

As is always the case with these types of things, what Day doesn't say here is just as important. He doesn't say that he's committed to being the Buckeyes head coach in 2022 (and beyond). 

Day is an impressive 30-4 since taking over head spot for the Buckeyes permanently in 2019, and that with 3-wins on the table in his name leading Ohio State in Urban Meyer's absence in 2018.

Before coming back to the college level as a part of Urban Meyer's staff, Day was in the NFL for a season each with the Eagles and 49ers as their quarterbacks coach.

For what it's worth, Armstrong has also come out to deny La Canfora's report, saying that him engaging in any conversations about joining the organization in any capacity are "simply not true."

The Bears are currently sitting at 4-9 and chatter seems to pick up each week about Matt Nagy's future in the Windy City.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Josh Kirkland

Southwestern Oklahoma State hires current D-II head coach to lead program

New Mexico Highlands head coach Josh Kirkland will now look to engineer a turnaround at SWOSU.

13 minutes ago
drayton

Sources: Texas assistant Stan Drayton now top target at Temple, discussing contract

Drayton has coached in the Philadelphia area and has nearly 30 years' experience

16 minutes ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and NIL just forever changed college football signing day

Talks of mega-deals for incoming prep prospects has ushered in a new Wild West Era on college football's early signing period

1 hour ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Auburn dips into the NFL for their new offensive coordinator hire, per report

Bryan Harsin has tabbed a young coach in the NFL to fill his offensive coordinator open, according to a report.

2 hours ago
Pat Narduzzi

Pitt working on an extension for Pat Narduzzi

Following an 11-2 season and top 15 ranking, it should be no surprise that Pitt is working on an extension for Pat Narduzzi.

3 hours ago
Early NSD22

Best early signing day 2022 announcements from around college football

Creative departments have evolved a ton over the years and it really shows when it comes to National Signing Day announcements. This year's crop of top programs that are doing it the best may be my favorite yet.

3 hours ago
Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders brings nation's top recruit to Jackson State

Florida State's most prominent alum flipped his alma mater's crown jewel.

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 7.17.30 PM

Netflix set to release a Sean Payton inspired movie

Sean Payton's suspension from the NFL which resulted in a season coaching his son's pee-wee team is the inspiration for a new Netflix film.

4 hours ago