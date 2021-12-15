Ryan Day addresses rumors of NFL interest

Ryan Day notes that there is "no truth" to the recent rumors of him being a packaged deal for the Bears head coaching job.

Over the weekend Jason La Canfora shared a report that Trace Armstrong had been having talks with the Bears regarding a front office role with the organization that would have serious influence over the Bears head coaching job.

Trace Armstrong is well known as one of the top agents for coaches in the industry, including Ohio State's Ryan Day.

In his piece, La Canfora goes on to note that Armstrong is a big believer in Ryan Day and that the Buckeyes head coach has "been open" to considering NFL opportunities over the past few seasons, and the two could come to Chicago as part of a "possible package."

However, at his early signing day presser earlier today, Day addressed those rumors.

“There's nothing to that. There’s no truth to it," Day stated.

"I love Ohio State, and I love being the coach at Ohio State.”

As is always the case with these types of things, what Day doesn't say here is just as important. He doesn't say that he's committed to being the Buckeyes head coach in 2022 (and beyond).

Day is an impressive 30-4 since taking over head spot for the Buckeyes permanently in 2019, and that with 3-wins on the table in his name leading Ohio State in Urban Meyer's absence in 2018.

Before coming back to the college level as a part of Urban Meyer's staff, Day was in the NFL for a season each with the Eagles and 49ers as their quarterbacks coach.

For what it's worth, Armstrong has also come out to deny La Canfora's report, saying that him engaging in any conversations about joining the organization in any capacity are "simply not true."

The Bears are currently sitting at 4-9 and chatter seems to pick up each week about Matt Nagy's future in the Windy City.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.