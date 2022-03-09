Skip to main content

Ryan Day lays out how he and his staff addressed Ohio State's lack of leadership this off season

The top concern heading into the offseason for Ryan Day and his staff was the leadership on the team, so here's how they addressed it.

11-2 is the type of season that most staffs and fan bases are ecstatic about.

However, the expectations in Columbus aren't satisfied by an 11-2 season, which prompted some significant changes on staff, starting with the addition of Jim Knowles as the Buckeyes new defensive coordinator.

With the current bar set by SEC programs like Georgia and Alabama, more than just the shortcomings on defense had to be addressed in Columbus before the Buckeyes climb back into contention for the College Football Playoff.

Home to an exciting and explosive offense that can score with the best of them, Ryan Day and his staff felt like leadership was the top thing that needed to be addressed this off season, so they hatched a detailed plan to attack that concern.

"Not to get too much into what we did, but we decided that leadership was the number one thing that needed to get done this off season," Day shared earlier this week.

"We ended up explaining to everyone what leadership is, asked who wants to be the leader of the team, we then voted and had a voting system to vote guys onto a leadership committee for 24 guys on that leadership committee."

"Then, during the off season program, we assigned 12 squads. In those 12 squads, two leaders were assigned to each of those groups. Through that seven-week period we really forged a lot of leadership throughout the group. There were a lot of ways that coach Mick and the strength and conditioning staff did that...a lot of competitions. 

"If someone was late, there was community service on the weekend for that whole group, so there was a lot of accountability and a lot of feedback."

"I think this is the best we've done in an off season of forging leadership, and that was a group of 24 - not that all 24 were great leaders because some of them were and some weren't - but there was a lot more leadership based on the last seven weeks than we've had around here in a while, and that was encouraging."

Hear more from Day in the clip.

