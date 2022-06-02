Skip to main content

Ryan Day puts an NIL price tag on what he thinks it will take to keep Buckeyes roster together

Meeting with local business leaders, Ryan Day shares the figure he thinks Ohio State is going to need in the coffers to keep their roster together.

With top players like Caleb Williams going from Oklahoma to USC and Jordan Addison transferring from Pitt to USC, we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg as far as players seeking out new places to play where they can maximize their NIL earnings.

For coaches, keeping their roster together and developing guys over the span of 4-5 years got a bit tougher with NIL in play.

At Ohio State, Ryan Day has joined a growing number of coaches who are trying to see into the future a bit.

In speaking with a small contingent of the Columbus business community this morning, Day projected an annual NIL price tag on what he thinks it's going to take to keep the current roster of Buckeyes in scarlet and red.

That price tag? A cool $13 million, Doug Lesmerises shares.

With 85-scholarships, that works out to about $150k per player...if everyone were paid equally. At a place like Ohio State, there are going to be a few guys who can earn in excess of $1 million and a handful of guys worth $500k+.

In talking with recruits, Day and the rest of his Buckeye staff have been gathering information on what other programs are offering to certain position players. Top quarterbacks are typically getting in the ballpark of $2 million in NIL money while tackles and edge rushers are getting about $1 million.

The $13 million Day mentions isn't just getting them in the door with high school kids, but also goes to keeping upperclassmen who may want to test the transfer portal for better NIL opportunities.

According to Cleveland.com, Day was speaking to community leaders as Ohio State hosted an NIL Corporate Ambassador program that encourages businesses to hire Buckeye athletes. Businesses would pay the athletes and they in turn would endorse them while being provided with internship and educational opportunities.

Head here to read the full piece.

Tags
terms:
NIL13 MillionRyan DayOhio State

You May Like

Sam Pittman

Sources: Sam Pittman's new Arkansas deal worth more than $30 million

Arkansas' super-popular coach and leader of one of college football's greatest turnarounds last season is now set to earn $6m-plus per year

By John Brice4 hours ago
Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman inks new contract at Arkansas

As if that glorious new razorback fountain didn't already tell us, Pittman will continue calling the Hogs for the foreseeable future.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Scott Satterfield

Jeff Brohm made an interesting statement about the Louisville job. Louisville's current coach responds.

The dynamic around Louisville football has a real You vs. The Guy She Told You Not To Worry About vibe right now.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo presses pause on Nick Saban feud: 'We're done talking about it.'

Two weeks after suggesting someone should slap Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher passed on the opportunity over two days in Destin.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022
Brian Kelly

LSU's Brian Kelly calls NIL runaway train, says "I don't think players want to be traded"

Kelly addressed reporters during the opening day of SEC Spring Meetings

By John BriceJun 1, 2022
Gary Patterson Texas

Gary Patterson explains why he parks in the back of the parking lot at Texas

After a 21-year, statue-worthy run at TCU, the future College Football Hall of Fame coach is embracing being at the bottom of Steve Sarkisian's org chart.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022
John Madden EA

John Madden returning to 'Madden' cover

Football's greatest evangelist will grace the cover of the video game that bears his name one final time.

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders reportedly adding veteran Power Five assistant to staff

Well traveled Power Five assistant Tim Brewster, who has experience as an assistant in the SEC and ACC as well as Big Ten head coaching experience, is reportedly set to join the Jackson State staff.

By Doug SamuelsJun 1, 2022