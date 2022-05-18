Skip to main content

Ryan Day's contract extension and raise put him in the $9 million club

Day's new raise and extension put him among the highest compensated coaches in college football.

Back in March word started to get out that Ryan Day and Ohio State were working on a contract extension and raise.

Heading into his fourth season leading the Buckeyes, coming off an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Board of Trustees officially approved the terms of the new deal.

Day's extension takes him through 2028 and will pay him $9.5 million per year.

That new salary figure ensures that Day is among the highest paid coaches in college football.

He previously made $7.6 million annually and the extension adds two years to his previous deal.

Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 mark as head coach, including an impressive 23-1 mark in Big Ten play with two appearances in the College Football Playoff and two Big Ten titles.

The raise and extension for Day come after two of his Big Ten counterparts inked deals back in the fall. 

Michigan State awarded Mel Tucker with a significant raise and extension back in late November, and Penn State did the same for James Franklin right around the same time in the fall. Both Franklin and Tucker got 10-year extensions with Tucker's worth $95 million and Franklin's worth $75 million.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

