Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return at Memphis

Silverfield is 12-12 over the last two seasons.

According to a report from the Daily Memphian, head coach Ryan Silverfield will return for a fourth season at Memphis.

Silverfield has led the Tigers to back-to-back 6-6 finishes.

In 2020, his first full season at the helm, he led the program to an 8-3 mark.

Overall, he holds a 20-16 mark heading into their bowl game.

The report adds that star sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan will also return for another season.

Silverfield took over as the interim head coach for their Cotton Bowl game back in 2019 following the departure of Mike Norvell for Florida State, a game they lost 53-39 to Penn State. He served as the assistant head coach / run game coordinator / offensive line coach under Norvell.

