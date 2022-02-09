Saints reportedly considering Doug Marrone for offensive coordinator

Dennis Allen is looking to add former Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone to the staff, and there's also set to be an opening at offensive coordinator in New Orleans.

Since the end of the college football season, it has been widely expected that Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone would end up back in the NFL after one season on Nick Saban's staff.

A few weeks ago, Alabama all but confirmed that with the addition of Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford as their new offensive line coach.

So the question became, where would the former NFL head coach land after a year working under Nick Saban and Bill O'Brien?

Jeff Duncan of the The Times-Picayune shares that new Saints head coach Dennis Allen is looking at adding Marrone and former Jets offensive coordinator John Morton to the staff.

The report goes on to share that longtime Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is expected to remain on the staff, but not as offensive coordinator.

That would open the door to the possibility of Marrone coming in as the team's new offensive coordinator. Marrone previously served as the Saints offensive coordinator from 2006-08 while Allen was on the defensive staff, so the two have worked together previously.

Marrone would go on to become the head coach at Syracuse and then the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

As an NFL head coach, Marrone went 15-17 in two seasons in Buffalo and 23-43 in five seasons in Jacksonville.

Morton, who spent the last three seasons with the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant, also previously spent time on the Saints staff. He coached the receivers in 2015-16 before leaving to be the Jets offensive coordinator for one season in 2017.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.