Defending champ Sam Houston tops 2021 FCS preseason Top 25

After a once-in-a-lifetime spring season that crowned a first-time champion, FCS opens fall 2021 in a different place than it was in the fall of 2019.
Author:
Publish date:

Sam Houston is the 2020 FCS national champion. After all of, oh, two and a half months to enjoy the program's first Division I crown -- the Bearkats also claim the 1964 NAIA crown -- KC Keeler's team will go about defending their long-awaited and newly-won jewelry.

The Bearkats enter the fall campaign as a near-unanimous No. 1, earning 39 of 50 first-place votes in the STATS FCS poll. 

The 2021 campaign represents a return to normalcy in the subdivision following the least normal season in the sport's post-World War II history. Most everyone in the FCS played last season, but hardly anyone played the same season. No. 10 Jacksonville State played 13 games; No. 9 Montana played two.

James Madison, No. 1 in the polls for most of last season until a second half collapse to SHSU in the semifinals, checks in at No. 2, while runner-up South Dakota State is No. 3. 

North Dakota State, fresh off a 7-3 record, a fourth-place finish in the Missouri Valley and a quarterfinal exit, checks in at No. 4. 2020 would represent a pretty good season for most everyone else in FCS, and an abject failure in Fargo. The hunter instead of the hunted for the first time in a decade, the Bison will be among the most interesting teams to follow this fall.

1. Sam Houston -- 1,228 total points (39 first-place votes)
2. James Madison -- 1,180 (8)
3. South Dakota State -- 1,156 (3)
4. North Dakota State -- 1,116
5. Delaware -- 1,017
6. Weber State -- 927
7. Southern Illinois -- 888
8. North Dakota -- 886
9. Montana -- 778
10. Jacksonville State -- 744
11. Eastern Washington -- 659
12. Montana State -- 654
13. Monmouth -- 618
14. Central Arkansas -- 561
15. Southeastern Louisiana -- 559
16. Villanova -- 440
17. VMI -- 397
18. Chattanooga -- 295
19. Kennesaw State -- 255
20. Austin Peay -- 227
21. Northern Iowa -- 219
22. Nicholls -- 173
23. UC Davis -- 172
24. Missouri State -- 168
25. North Carolina A&T -- 159

You May Like

Mike Bobo

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 10: Mike Bobo, Auburn

A head coach with no SEC experience hired an offensive coordinator with ALL the SEC experience. How's this going to work?

Sean lewis Kent State

Report: Sean Lewis has signed an extension at Kent State

Kent State is optimistic about their future under Sean Lewis and his staff and have locked the head coach up with an extension.

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 1.22.44 PM

NCAA establishes Graduate Assistant guidelines, 7-year clock and more

The NCAA is setting boundaries on how long an individual has to serve as a graduate assistant, and also allowing third- and even fourth-year G.A.s in some instances.

deion Copy

Football's national holiday that doesn't exist, but absolutely should

It's past time that football coaches take it upon themselves to dedicate not just a day, but a weekend, to the people in our life that shoulder so much of the load at home in the fall - our wives or significant others.

ND2

Notre Dame re-plants its flag as Chicago's team with 2021 Shamrock Series uniforms

The Sept. 25 date with Wisconsin marks the 10th edition of the Shamrock Series and the first Shamrock game since 2018.

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin, public health advocate

The head coach of a fully-vaccinated Ole Miss is down 30 pounds in seven months and is encouraging his staff to do the same.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning uses his Hall of Fame speech to set the stage for his next chapter

A member of football's first family, Manning challenged his fellow Hall of Famers to join him in evangelizing the game: "The future of this game is ours to shape."

Arizona State

Report: Arizona State places two more coaches on administrative leave