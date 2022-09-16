Sam Pittman losing staff member to NFL opportunity

The Razorbacks are losing their director of player development to a job with the Falcons.

Sam Pittman is losing a key member of his staff in-season to an opportunity in the NFL.

Fernando Velasco, the Razorbacks director of player development, is leaving to become the assistant director of player development for the Atlanta Falcons.

Velasco is a former Georgia center who played over 80 games in the NFL for four different teams and was one of a handful of staffers who transitioned to Fayetteville with Pittman from the Georgia staff.

After his NFL playing career, Velasco spent two seasons on the Georgia staff as assistant director of player development for football.

The Razorbacks kick off against Missouri State tomorrow night before taking on Texas A&M and Alabama over the next two weekends.

Below is the announcement from Velasco.