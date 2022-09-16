Skip to main content

Sam Pittman losing staff member to NFL opportunity

The Razorbacks are losing their director of player development to a job with the Falcons.

Sam Pittman is losing a key member of his staff in-season to an opportunity in the NFL. 

Fernando Velasco, the Razorbacks director of player development, is leaving to become the assistant director of player development for the Atlanta Falcons.

Velasco is a former Georgia center who played over 80 games in the NFL for four different teams and was one of a handful of staffers who transitioned to Fayetteville with Pittman from the Georgia staff. 

After his NFL playing career, Velasco spent two seasons on the Georgia staff as assistant director of player development for football. 

The Razorbacks kick off against Missouri State tomorrow night before taking on Texas A&M and Alabama over the next two weekends.

Below is the announcement from Velasco.

You May Like

heupel

Josh Heupel's new deal includes $1 million raise

Details of Heupel's reward for progress shown in his debut season include $1 million raise and raises and extensions for coordinators and assistants.

By Doug Samuels
App State

The Sun Belt makes a Times Square statement

Coming off wins in College Station, South Bend and Lincoln, the Sun Belt has now planted its flag in the nucleus of American culture.

By Zach Barnett
Steve Sarkisian 2

Don't ask Steve Sarkisian who's going to start at quarterback, okay?

With Quinn Ewers out, Texas has to choose between a gimpy QB2 or a completely inexperienced QB3. Sark isn't ready to let us know who it'll be.

By Zach Barnett
Penn State Auburn

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 3

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the relevant college football games this weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Clawson 2

Dave Clawson pens letter to injured Syracuse player

Wake Forest won't see Syracuse until one of their final games of the season, but this is an absolute class act move from Dave Clawson.

By Doug Samuels
NU OU line

FootballScoop Weekend Lookahead: Talking, writing through college football's biggest games

The entire FootballScoop staff joins in for a lively discussion and breakdown of Miami-Texas A&M, LSU-Mississippi State, Nebraska-Oklahoma and many more games

By John Brice
MarcusFreemanCatholic

Marcus Freeman joins Catholic Church

By Scott Roussel
Mickey Joseph

On the Line: New life at Nebraska, arrival at App State, and Jimbo's biggest game yet

Week 3 also gives us Bobby Petrino's return to Fayetteville, North Dakota State's first FBS game in six years, and some interesting intersectional games

By Zach Barnett