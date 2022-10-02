Skip to main content

San Diego State makes an offensive coordinator change

Former coordinator Jeff Horton is expected to move back into his old chair.

San Diego State offensive coordinator Andy Hecklinski is no longer with the program, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Saturday night. The paper wrote it was not immediately clear if Hecklinski's departure was his idea or head coach Brady Hoke's, but Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Hecklinski has been fired. 

The move comes a day after the Aztecs fell to Boise State, 35-13, dropping them to 2-3 on the season. In that game, Braxton Burmeister was 2-of-8 for 33 yards with an interception, and 35 Aztec credited rushes totaled 81 yards.

San Diego State entered Saturday 118th in yards per play (4.44) and scoring (19 points per game).  

Running backs coach Jeff Horton, a FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year winner in 2016, is expected to take over as coordinator. Horton has been with the program continuously since 2011 and coordinated the Aztecs' attack from 2015-19, but was moved strictly to running backs coach when Hoke took over the program and brought in Hecklinski. SDSU finished 101st in yards per play in 2020 and 107th last season. 

Hecklinski was the wide receivers coach at Kansas before joining Hoke's SDSU staff. He coordinated Indiana State's offense in 2017-18.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.  

