San Diego State OC Jeff Horton announces retirement; all-time leading passer Ryan Lindley promoted to post

When the 2022 season started, San Diego State's starting quarterback didn't play offense and its quarterbacks coach wasn't on the staff.

After a 2-3 start that saw the Aztecs average 14 points against FBS competition, head coach Brady Hoke fired offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Hecklinski. Running backs coach Jeff Horton was promoted to offensive coordinator, and Ryan Lindley was brought aboard to coach quarterbacks.

Lindley moved Jalen Mayden from safety to quarterback, and in his first game back at the position Mayden threw for 322 yards and a touchdown in a win over Hawaii. Mayden finished the year with 2,030 yards and 12 touchdowns, and SDSU finished the year in the Hawaii Bowl.

On Tuesday, Horton announced his retirement after 43 years in coaching, 35 years in college football, and 12 seasons at San Diego State. Horton was SDSU's OC from 2015-19 and was honored by his peers as the FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year in 2016, a season that saw the Aztecs become the first FBS team to produce a 2,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard rusher.

"(Retirement) is something I've been thinking about for a long time," Horton said. "I've always said I wanted my retirement to be my decision. In this profession 99 percent of the time you don't get to leave on your terms and I'm getting to do that. I wanted to leave the party when I'm still having a blast and I am doing that too. I look forward to spending more time with my wife and family in the next chapter of my life."

"The world of football is going to miss a man like Jeff Horton in what he has brought every day to the young men that he coaches," Hoke said. "San Diego State owes Jeff a debt of gratitude for everything that he's done here. I couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to work with Jeff, and we wish Jeff and his wife, Teri, a happy retirement."



With the move, Hoke promoted Lindley to offensive coordinator.

"I am honored for Coach Hoke to give me this opportunity," Lindley said. "I came back home because of the respect I have for Coach Hoke and this program. I look forward to continuing to build on the success that has been had here on The Mesa. I know we need to continue to move forward, develop and improve on this side of the ball, and I am excited to collaborate with this staff to make it happen."



Lindley threw for a school-record 12,960 yards and 90 touchdowns as the Aztecs' quarterback from 2008-11. He spent six seasons in professional football before jumping into coaching as an SDSU GA in 2017.

Lindley spent 2019 as the Cleveland Browns' quarterbacks coach, 2020 as an offensive analyst at Utah, and 2021 as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State.

"Ryan helped us tremendously upon joining our staff midseason. I was impressed with his growth as a football coach throughout the year, his intellect and football IQ, and his quarterback development. Ryan is someone that has a bright future in this profession and we look forward to watching him progress in his new role."

In addition to the changes above, receivers coach Hunkie Cooper has been let go as well. Cooper had been on staff the past eight seasons.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.