Savannah State's new head coach coming from FCS ranks

New Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton has previous head coaching experience at Shorter and Howard.

Savannah State has named former Howard interim head coach Aaron Kelton as its new head coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Aaron Kelton to Savannah State," Mashariki said in a press release. “Following our national search, we had a very tough choice to make. We feel confident Aaron Kelton is the right leader for our football program as we continue to create a winning culture."

Kelton was the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Howard, and spent 2019 as interim head coach, before Larry Scott took over on a full-time basis in February 2020. 

Kelton also has head coaching experience at Shorter, as well as a co-defensive coordinator stint at Morgan State. Kelton was also the interim AD at Shorter. 

"I am excited," Kelton said. "I've been excited since I found out. It's such a great opportunity to work with great kids in a great region of football and to be at a school like Savannah State that is so rich in tradition. I am looking forward to getting to know the kids and getting after it."

The Tigers opened spring practice earlier this week, looking to build on an 8-2 season in 2021. 

Savannah State is a Division II school in Savannah, Ga. The Tigers compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. 

