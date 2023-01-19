Skip to main content

Schiano adds former Rutgers offensive coordinator Dave Brock to staff, and shuffles staff duties

Coaching veteran Dave Brock has joined the staff at Rutgers as wide receivers coach, and Greg Schiano has shuffled the staff a bit to accommodate the new addition.

Brock previously served as offensive coordinator for the program in 2012, when he also coached the wide receivers.

After that one season in Piscataway, he landed the head coaching job at Delaware (FCS), a post he held from 2013-16. He went 19-22 with the Blue Hens during that time.

He spent the next several years in the NFL with the Falcons, first as their assistant wide receivers coach before switching to running backs coach in 2019 and then receivers coach through 2021.

A well traveled assistant with ties that go back decades on the east coast, Brock has previous experience at the major college level at Temple, North Carolina, Kansas State and Boston College as well.

In Piscataway, he will work alongside new Rutgers offensive Kirk Ciarrocca, who is also returning to the place he previously cut his teeth in the Big Ten as coordinator from 2008-10.

Rutgers announced today that they are shuffling some of the offensive staff duties around with the addition of Brock as well. Damiere Shaw, who coached the receivers previously, will move to running backs, and running backs coach Andrew Aurich will slide over to tight ends.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

