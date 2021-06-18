#ScholarshipAlert at Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin

Okay, so it might be strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love and not Lane Kiffin making an appearance in this #ScholarshipAlert video from Ole Miss, but you know Kiffin had his stamp on how this one played out.

After a recent workout, looking to further the messaging behind the culture Kiffin, Wilson and the rest of the Rebels staff are trying to create, Wilson asked the players taking a knee to call a teammate out that exhibiting "uncommon" traits recently.

It was a setup in the best possible way.

A player stood up and pointed out senior walk-on linebacker Mark Robinson. That had to be a great moment in itself to be recognized in front of his team for exhibiting important traits, but then the player also shared that Robinson is now on full scholarship.

Robinson's bio on the website is empty beyond his height, weight, hometown, and high school, and he may have no stats available, but it's clear through this video that he has made his impression as a walk-on.

Enjoy the short clip.

Sidenote: Are linebackers the most likely to go from walk-on to #ScholarshipAlert? I get that vibe after seeing my fair share of these.

