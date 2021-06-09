#ScholarshipAlert: Once a walk-on himself, Clark Lea rewards multiple walk-ons with scholarships

Scholarship videos are always special, but it's a bit different when it's coming from a former walk-on himself who earned a scholarship before climbing the coaching ranks to become an SEC head coach, 

First-year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea began his football career as a walk-on at Vandy after he began his college athletics career as a baseball player at Birmingham-Southern where he was part of an NAIA national title as a freshman. He later transferred to Belmont to continue his baseball career before spending his final two years of eligibility as a fullback for the Vanderbilt football program.

Lea went on to earn a scholarship with the program.

Now, as the head coach of the Commodores, he was able to come full circle in a unique way, making the dreams of three of his players come true as he awarded them scholarships during a recent team meeting.

In his tweet quoting the video of the moment three Commodore walk-ons were awarded scholarships, Lea shared:

"Few people understand the journey of a walk-on player. I do."

"There aren't three more deserving people in all of college football. Grateful for all they have done, and will continue to do to build into this program."

"Thanks boys, and congratulations."

Catch the full moment below.

