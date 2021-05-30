Scott Aligo, who has rich experience in the Big Ten, Big 12, Southeastern Conference and the NFL, could be poised to return to a prominent role in the Big 12.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Aligo is in strong contention to join Lance Leipold's first-year Kansas Jayhawks' staff in a player personnel-type of role.

Aligo has been on Mel Tucker's Michigan State staff as the Spartans' Director of Player Personnel for Mel Tucker since February 2020. He departed the same post at Akron to ascend to the top personnel role in Tucker's program.

Previously Aligo worked at Oklahoma State as a defensive quality control assistant.

Additionally, the KU grad who earned his master's from Texas A&M also has been an on-field coach at Northern Colorado and served as a defensive graduate assistant with the Aggies while he earned his post-graduate degree in College Station, Texas.

On the personnel side of football, Aligo has logged time at Akron, Chattanooga and at NCAA Division III power John Carroll University.

The Kansas native also had a pair of lengthy personnel stints in the NFL – five years with the Kansas City Chiefs; two with the Cleveland Browns – sandwiched around his graduate assistant work at TAMU and the onset of his collegiate coaching career.

Leipold was hired April 30 by the Jayhawks to take over for Les Miles, who, along with former athletics director Jeff Long, was forced out after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against Miles from part of his time at LSU and for what KU indicated was Long's lack of vetting Miles prior to his hiring atop the Jayhawks' program in November 2018.

Leipold has completed his on-field staff with the Jayhawks, retaining some key assistants and bringing a strong core of staffers from Leipold's run atop the Buffalo program.

The Leipold Era officially unfolds in Lawrence, Kansas, Sept. 3 when South Dakota visits for the Jayhawks' 2021 season opener.