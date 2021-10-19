Scott Cochran returns to work at Georgia

Georgia's special teams coordinator has been away tending to his health for the past two months.

Scott Cochran returned to work at Georgia, Kirby Smart told the media on Tuesday.

“He’s back with us officially," Smart said. "Happy to have him back. Hopefully (we're) going to keep him safe and healthy throughout that process, during the recovery process, but we’re glad to have his energy and enthusiasm back.”

Georgia's special teams coordinator had been away from the team since early August. “Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being,” Smart said at the time. “We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Cochran will work in an off-the-field capacity. Will Muschamp replaced him among Georgia's 10 on-the-field assistants, though coordinating the Bulldogs' special teams remains a team effort. Smart has former FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year Robby Discher on his staff as a special teams analyst.