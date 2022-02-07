Scott Frost lands key recruiting staffer from Baylor

Vince Guinta is leaving Dave Aranda's Baylor staff for a senior-level position on Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska.

Vince Guinta has spent the last two seasons running recruiting for Dave Aranda at Baylor, but is now heading to Big Ten country.

Over the weekend, Guinta posted a farewell to the Baylor program and faithful fans.

Guinta is headed to take on a senior level position in the recruiting department in Lincoln, where he is now listed as Scott Frost's Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting.

It marks a return of sorts for Guinta, who formerly worked in the Nebraska recruiting department under Bill Callahan from 2005-08.

After that first stint with the Huskers, Guinta went on to serve on staffs at Oregon State, Fresno State, Wisconsin, and Utah.

The program has also hired Northern Iowa (FCS) assistant head coach and linebackers coach DJ Vokolek to the staff in a quality control role well as Charleston Southern offensive line coach Aaron Coeling. DJ is the father of Husker tight end Travis Vokolek while Coeling previously spent time on staffs at Notre Dame and Miami (OH).

Those additions join a number of other strong hires that Frost has made this season, including some significant shakeups to his on-the-field staff, heading into a make-or-break 2022 campaign.

