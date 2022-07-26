Skip to main content

Scott Frost responds to Pat Narduzzi's critical comments on Huskers new OC Mark Whipple

Pat Narduzzi took some shots at his former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, and today Scott Frost responded.

Pitt had one of the most explosive offenses in college football last season, led by Mark Whipple where they averaged over 41 points per game en route to the ACC title.

However, Whipple resigned as Pat Narduzzi's offensive coordinator back in early December to become the new offensive coordinator for Scott Frost at Nebraska.

Last week, Narduzzi shared some critical comments of his former offensive coordinator, moaning about how his old offensive coordinator had "no desire to run the ball, and everyone knew it," before adding that he was "stubborn."

Today, at Big Ten Media Day, Scott Frost got the opportunity to respond to those comments.

His rebuttal was just about perfect.

"If we score as many points as they did last year I don't care if we run it, throw it, or kick it," Frost shared, noting that he heard about Narduzzi's comments third-hand.

