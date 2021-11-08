Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Scott Frost to return to Nebraska in 2022

Trev Alberts will not make a change at head coach despite Frost's 15-27 record.
With just three wins 10 games into his fourth season at Nebraska, Scott Frost will get a fifth.

Huskers AD Trev Alberts released a statement Monday announcing Frost will return to Lincoln in 2022 with a restructured contract. 

"In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost," Alberts said. "Scott has laid out a clear vision for the future of Nebraska football and has agreed to a restructured contract."

The move comes on the same day the Omaha World-Herald editorial board published a column arguing for Frost's return. He is 15-27 in nearly four full seasons.

This season's 3-7 mark has been marred by close losses: six by eight points or fewer, and the seventh by just nine points to No. 5 Ohio State.

There is legitimate reason to believe Nebraska is better than its 3-7 record, though. The Huskers rank 29th in the FEI ratings, for instance.

Update: While Frost returns, most of the offensive staff will not. Coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco,  

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update >>  AD Trev Alberts shares this evening that Frost is taking a pay cut from $5 million next season down to $4 million and has elected to cut his buyout in half from $15 million to $7.5 million

