Sources: VMI set to add OL coach with SEC ties

Little more than a month after a breakthrough season that saw Virginia Military Institute experience unprecedented success in the football program, the Keydets and coach Scott Wachenheim are poised to add a new offensive line coach to the staff.
Sources tell FootballScoop that up-and-coming young coach Jack Abercrombie, most recently an offensive graduate assistant for Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri, is in place to take over the Keydets' offensive line coaching duties.

Per sources, Abercrombie will start at the Lexington, Virginia, school later this month.

Wachenheim's program generated one of the biggest break-through seasons in the entire FCS this spring, when it was able to win its first Southern Conference football championship in 44 years and earn its first-ever appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

Abercrombie, who also garnered Southeastern Conference experience from a graduate assistant stint at Mississippi State under Joe Moorhead, will join a bright, young Keydets offensive staff anchored by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Billy Cosh as well as recruiting coordinator and wideouts coach Patrick Ashford.

A California (Pa.) graduate, Abercrombie also coached at his alma mater, the University of Findlay and Gannon University.

VMI is set to begin defense its SoCon crown Sept. 4 when the Keydets host Davidson in a non-conference showdown of two reigning conference champions and FCS Playoffs participants.

They begin league play at home Sept. 25 against Wofford.

