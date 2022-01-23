Sean Payton reportedly noncommittal about returning to Saints next season

Sean Payton has three years left on his contract, but reportedly has not committed to returning to lead the Saints.

Ian Rapoport shares this morning that, with three years left on his contract, Sean Payton has not committed to returning for another season leading the Saints.

Payton, who has a Super Bowl title and a 152-89 mark since taking over the team in 2006, is facing one of the more significant salary cap situations in the league in New Orleans with some major questions at quarterback moving forward.

A few days ago there was a report from Jimmy Fowler via ESPN+ about TV networks circling a few current NFL head coaches about coming on board in analyst type roles, and Sean Payton was among the names mentioned (along with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Rams head coach Sean McVay).

With the type of money that networks are committing to their talent, it's not hard to see why it would be an attractive option.

CBS signed Tony Romo to a massive 10-year deal worth $180 million and Joe Buck and Jim Nance are also making in the $10 million range as well.

With Amazon also entering the picture to stream NFL games and looking to make a splash, there could be a lot more money on the line to add the right personalities to their on air lineups.

The Saints season has been done for two weeks, and Rapoport adds that Payton has been on vacation for a good chunk of that so he could be using the time away to come to a decision, or it could be as simple as he just has his phone off.

There are currently seven NFL head coaching openings, could the Saints be a late eighth addition?

