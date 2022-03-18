Samford, Chris Hatcher make several key moves on Bulldogs' coaching staff

Samford coach Chris Hatcher has a revamped coaching staff as spring practice unfolds for the Bulldogs and Hatcher enters his eighth season atop the program.

Hatcher has landed recent Arkansas special teams analyst Mike Krysl to serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. It’s a reunion for Hatcher and Krysl, who served on Samford’s staff for the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

Krysl has deep collegiate assistant coaching experience, particularly as a special teams coordinator. In addition to his recent work in the Southeastern Conference with the Razorbacks special teams, Krysl also has helmed those units at Army and Georgia Southern.

Additionally, Ricky Turner has been promoted to offensive coordinator, in addition to Turner’s duties coaching the Bulldogs’ wide receivers. A former student-assistant coach at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier, Turner, who also had a stint at Kennesaw State, has been on Samford’s staff since 2015 and had served as special teams coordinator since 2017.

Finally, K.D. Humphries – who played for Hatcher at Murray State – has been elevated to the Bulldogs’ running backs coach. Though Humphries has in the past worked with quarterbacks and was a standout at the position for the Racers, he started his career coaching running backs at his alma mater and has developed into one of the bright young coaches at the position.