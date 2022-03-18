Skip to main content

Samford, Chris Hatcher make several key moves on Bulldogs' coaching staff

Hatcher is bringing Mike Krysl from Arkansas, elevating Turner, Humphries

Samford coach Chris Hatcher has a revamped coaching staff as spring practice unfolds for the Bulldogs and Hatcher enters his eighth season atop the program.

Hatcher has landed recent Arkansas special teams analyst Mike Krysl to serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. It’s a reunion for Hatcher and Krysl, who served on Samford’s staff for the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

Krysl has deep collegiate assistant coaching experience, particularly as a special teams coordinator. In addition to his recent work in the Southeastern Conference with the Razorbacks special teams, Krysl also has helmed those units at Army and Georgia Southern.

Additionally, Ricky Turner has been promoted to offensive coordinator, in addition to Turner’s duties coaching the Bulldogs’ wide receivers. A former student-assistant coach at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier, Turner, who also had a stint at Kennesaw State, has been on Samford’s staff since 2015 and had served as special teams coordinator since 2017.

Finally, K.D. Humphries – who played for Hatcher at Murray State – has been elevated to the Bulldogs’ running backs coach. Though Humphries has in the past worked with quarterbacks and was a standout at the position for the Racers, he started his career coaching running backs at his alma mater and has developed into one of the bright young coaches at the position.

You May Like

Bob Gregory

Longtime Washington assistant reportedly joining Oregon staff

Though he spent the last eight seasons as a rival of Oregon, Bob Gregory is set to return to Eugene for his third swim with the Ducks.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Missouri helmet

Sources: Former LSU staffer Derek Shay set to join Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers staff

Shay is going to Missouri as an offensive analyst, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice4 hours ago
SEC

Data firm projects SEC schools topping $100 million in annual revenue by end of decade

And the Big Ten won't be far behind.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
IMG_0121

How Marcus Freeman & Co. turned St. Patrick's Day into a Notre Dame recruiting bonanza

Freeman ushered in the idea as Irish defensive coordinator; he's grown it as head coach

By John BriceMar 17, 2022
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer returns to Ohio State (sort of)

The former Buckeye head coach has joined the board of Ohio State's new NIL effort.

By Zach BarnettMar 17, 2022
Mel Tucker MSU

Mel Tucker details the "relentless" mindset he demands of his staff and players

From how they conduct meetings to coaching players during every single movement they have during practice, Mel Tucker explains how the relentless mindset permeates everything they do in East Lansing.

By Doug SamuelsMar 17, 2022
JJ McCarthy

Michigan QB pledges jersey sale royalties to offensive line

JJ McCarthy is buying his way into his O-line's good graces.

By Zach BarnettMar 17, 2022
bratton

Brian Bratton's rise continues with NFL's Colts; opens up unique opportunity at Furman

Bratton's hiring this week by the NFL's Colts means Hendrix needs a new wide receivers coach for the SoCon power Paladins

By John BriceMar 16, 2022