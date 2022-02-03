Former Power 5 head coach Paul Rhoads joining Alabama high school as defensive coordinator

Rhoads served atop the Iowa State program, as well as a Power 5 defensive coordinator

Mark Hudspeth keeps making major moves at the high school level.

The former Austin Peay head coach has added a former Power 5 head coach to his Gulf Shores (Alabama) staff as the program’s defensive coordinator.

Hudspeth has hired Paul Rhoads, who spent the 2021 season as a senior defensive analyst at Ohio State, to become Gulf Shores’ defensive play-caller.

In addition to a stint as Iowa State’s head coach prior to the school’s hiring of Matt Campbell, Rhoads also served as defensive coordinator at Auburn, Pitt, Arkansas and Arizona.

Rhoads also has coaching stops at UCLA, Arizona and the past season on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl champions squad.

Prior to his time at Iowa State, where he guided the Cyclones to a trio of bowl appearances, Rhoads was the eight-year defensive coordinator for the Pitt Panthers.