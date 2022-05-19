SEC issues public reprimands for both Saban and Jimbo

SEC Commisioner Greg Sankey had a decision to make on the story dominated the headlines today.

Following critical, and very personal comments made over the last 24 hours from both Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, college football fans have been wondering what's next?

Then A&M AD Ross Bjork brought it to the country's attention that Saban's comments violated SEC bylaws regarding sportsmanship, folks have been wondering what the league's next move was going to be.

Now we now.

The SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey just issued the following statement, with Saban and Jimbo being publicly reprimanded for their comments.

