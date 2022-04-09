Ivy League stalwart Yale tabbing new director of football operations from SEC program

Austin Van Poucke has spent the past five years at Arkansas

Prestigious Ivy League institution Yale University has dipped into the Southeastern Conference to find the Bulldogs’ new director of football operations.

Austin Van Poucke, who’s been an operations assistant at the University of Arkansas, has accepted the role as Yale’s director of football operations, FootballScoop has learned.

Van Poucke, a two-time University of Arkansas graduate, had worked as an operations assistant in the football program since 2019. But showcasing his versatility, Van Poucke also previously had worked in the Razorbacks’ football recruiting department.

In working with the Hogs’ recruiting department for two years, Van Poucke did everything from help identify prospects for coaches, cut up highlight videos for prospects being recruited by Arkansas and also held a key logistical role in hosting recruits’ campus visits.

Prior to that role, Van Poucke also had worked in the golf industry – an foundational component that helped him begin to develop a well-rounded skill set for the demands of an operations role.

Yale, which finished its 2021 season at 5-5, is slated to begin its 2022 campaign Sept. 17 against Holy Cross.