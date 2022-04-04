Skip to main content

Sources: Kentucky, Mark Stoops hiring away key Texas A&M recruiting staffer

Braswell will serve as the Wildcats' executive director of recruiting

Danielle Braswell, who’s had previous Southeastern Conference stops at the University of Arkansas and most recently for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M program, has accepted the position as executive director of recruiting at the University of Kentucky, sources tell FootballScoop.

Braswell will immediately join Mark Stoops’ Kentucky staff.

An Auburn graduate who initiated her career in recruiting at her alma mater, Braswell has risen swiftly through the collegiate personnel ranks after a pair of seasons as the assistant director of on campus recruiting at Arkansas helped provide the springboard to Fisher’s Aggies’ program.

Texas A&M, of course, has just signed the nation’s consensus top-ranked 2022 recruiting class, a group with multiple five-star prospects that industry analysts have said is among the greatest recruiting classes ever assembled.

Stoops’ Kentucky program also is in the midst of some unprecedented success for that program, with the Wildcats having posted a 10-3 campaign last season that culminated with a Citrus Bowl win against Iowa.

