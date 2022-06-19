Jamar Mitchell leaving Mississippi State to join Willie Fritz's Tulane staff in personnel role

A former star player at Southern, Mitchell has deep ties in Louisiana

Jamar Mitchell, who has extensive ties in the state of Louisiana at both the prep and collegiate football levels, is having a homecoming of sorts.

Mitchell is becoming Tulane’s new assistant director of player personnel, having already accepted the position on Willie Fritz’s Green Wave staff.

A former all-conference defensive back and a four-year letterwinner at Southern University, where he also earned an HBCU All-America selection in 2018, Mitchell first broke into coaching at Mandeville High School (Louisiana) before making the leap to the college level, joining the staff at Benedict College (S.C.) as its cornerbacks coach during the 2021 campaign.

Most recently, Mitchell was a recruiting specialist the past year on Mike Leach’s Mississippi State University staff.

Tulane opens its 2022 season Sept. 3 at home against UMass, and it hosts Fred McNair’s Alcorn State squad a week later before traveling to Kansas State in a key early-season non-conference tilt for the Green Wave.