Sources: Former LSU staffer Derek Shay set to join Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers staff

Shay is going to Missouri as an offensive analyst, sources tell FootballScoop

Derek Shay’s impressive climb in the college coaching ranks is set to continue at another Southeastern Conference program, multiple sources tell FootballScoop.

Shay, recently an off-the-field staff member for LSU working with the Tigers’ offense and specifically the tight ends group, is joining Eli Drinkwitz’s University of Missouri staff, per sources.

He is expected to work in an offensive analyst role for the Tigers. Shay also had been linked to off-field opportunities at both Arkansas and Minnesota in the past month.

A former Western Illinois player who entered student coaching and finished his career at Eastern Illinois, Shay previously coached at prestigious prep powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), McNeese State and Bowling Green University.

Shay joins his second SEC program; also has strong prep experience.

Shay has past experience coaching for both current Syracuse Dino Babers and Sterlin Gilbert, and he also helped coordinate the offense at Indianapolis prep power Warren Central High School earlier in his career.

Missouri, preparing for its spring finale Saturday with the annual Team Mizzou vs. Team Tigers spring game, is coming off a 6-7 campaign in Drinkwitz’s second season atop the program.

The Tigers open the 2022 slate at home Sept. 3 against Louisiana Tech before traveling to face former conference rival Kansas State in an SEC vs. Big 12 intersectional contest.