Skip to main content

Missouri adds former LSU analyst Jake Olsen to Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers' football staff

Olsen has previous experience as both a recruiting and special teams coordinator

Jake Olsen, who spent the past year as a defensive analyst at LSU, has joined Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers’ staff as defensive analyst, a source tells FootballScoop.

Olsen also has previous experience as a special teams coordinator, leading that unit at Northwestern State in 2020 as well as coaching at various levels of the Demons’ defense throughout his four years at the Football Championship Subdivision program that competes in the Southland Conference.

There, Olsen also ascended to the role of recruiting coordinator on his path to leading special teams; the former AFCA “35 under 35” honoree also has coached the defensive line and linebackers along various steps of his career.

A Valley City State (North Dakota) graduate who launched his coaching career at his alma mater, Olsen also logged earlier experience as a graduate assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe and also spent a season on staff at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

At Missouri, Olsen has quickly emerged as a key complementary member of new Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s staff.

The Tigers just wrapped up their 2022 spring camp last month and are scheduled to open a key 2022 campaign under Drinkwitz Sept. 3 against Louisiana Tech before an compelling non-conference matchup against former Big 12 rival, Kansas State.

Missouri finished last season 6-7, falling to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. 

You May Like

Bachelorettes

A college football coach will be on the next season of The Bachelorette

Texas Tech analyst Kirk Bryant is taking a break from the Red Raiders to focus on the red roses.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Kentucky Sports Radio

Sources: Kentucky, Mark Stoops hiring away key Texas A&M recruiting staffer

Braswell will serve as the Wildcats' executive director of recruiting

By John Brice2 hours ago
64271489_1648258198145576_r

Vanderbilt linebacker launches GoFundMe to help Commodores coach Greer Martini's girlfriend after horrific automobile accident

Anfernee Orji and Dillon Gibbons are trying to raise $100k to assist Laura Fisher

By John BriceMar 31, 2022
Cincinnati

Sources: Cincinnati native Ricky Brown leaving Ohio State to join Luke Fickell's Bearcats staff

Brown starred at Cincy's Elder High School before a standout career at Boston College

By John BriceMar 31, 2022
Del Alexander

Sources: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach lands at Georgia Tech

After working together in Tempe and South Bend, Del Alexander will coach wideouts under coordinator Chip Long in Atlanta.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022
Duke UNC

What is the football equivalent of a Duke-Carolina Final Four game?

There's only one college football game that could match the hype of the first Duke-UNC Final Four game in Coach K's final season.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022
Miami Ohio

Report: Miami (Ohio) moves quickly to fill wide receivers role

On the same say Israel Woolfork left for the NFL, the RedHawks reportedly have their new wide receivers coach.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022
Wes Goodwin

The numbers say this is the best way to get a job on an FBS coaching staff

A new study catalogued the surest path to an FBS coaching job, and it'll be frustrating if you're not already in FBS.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022