Missouri adds former LSU analyst Jake Olsen to Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers' football staff

Olsen has previous experience as both a recruiting and special teams coordinator

Jake Olsen, who spent the past year as a defensive analyst at LSU, has joined Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers’ staff as defensive analyst, a source tells FootballScoop.

Olsen also has previous experience as a special teams coordinator, leading that unit at Northwestern State in 2020 as well as coaching at various levels of the Demons’ defense throughout his four years at the Football Championship Subdivision program that competes in the Southland Conference.

There, Olsen also ascended to the role of recruiting coordinator on his path to leading special teams; the former AFCA “35 under 35” honoree also has coached the defensive line and linebackers along various steps of his career.

A Valley City State (North Dakota) graduate who launched his coaching career at his alma mater, Olsen also logged earlier experience as a graduate assistant coach at Louisiana-Monroe and also spent a season on staff at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

At Missouri, Olsen has quickly emerged as a key complementary member of new Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s staff.

The Tigers just wrapped up their 2022 spring camp last month and are scheduled to open a key 2022 campaign under Drinkwitz Sept. 3 against Louisiana Tech before an compelling non-conference matchup against former Big 12 rival, Kansas State.

Missouri finished last season 6-7, falling to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.