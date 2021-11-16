Shane Beamer addresses Virginia Tech opening

“We didn’t put that sign up over there at Williams-Brice Stadium that said ‘Welcome Home’ because it was trendy, this is home for me,” he said.

Virginia Tech reached a separation agreement with Justin Fuente on Tuesday morning. Six years in, it was clear the man hired to replace Frank Beamer was not going to duplicate his predecessor's success. And so Virginia Tech will search for a new Frank Beamer 2.0.

Which prompted the obvious question: What if the literal Frank Beamer 2.0 is also the metaphorical Frank Beamer 2.0?

It's an interesting juxtaposition.

On the one hand, Shane Beamer is just 10 games into his head coaching career, going 5-5 so far this season at South Carolina. His Gamecocks did blow out Florida, and wins over either Auburn or Clemson would send them bowling a year after going 2-8. (Three of South Carolina's wins have come against Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy, teams Will Muschamp did not get to play last year.) A head coach with that resume and a different last name would not generate a whiff of interest from Virginia Tech -- its administration or its media.

But Shane Beamer isn't any other coach. He spent five successful years as Virginia Tech's assistant head coach and running backs coach, building relationships with the state's high school coaches. And any coach Shane doesn't have a relationship with, well, the last name would certainly get him in the door.

In a time where relationships have never been more important, few are better relationship-builders than Shane Beamer.

But all this discussion ignores the larger point. Shane has to want the job, and he told reporters Tuesday he does not.

“Obviously I love Virginia Tech, I moved there when I was 10 years old,” Beamer said at his Tuesday press conference. “I went to high school there, I went to college there. I coached there, my parents still live there. So I have special memories of my time in Blacksburg and that’ll always be special to me, but this is where I want to be. When I said this was my dream job, I wasn’t just saying that to make it sound cool in a press conference or to get the job.”

Returning to Virginia Tech would cement his identity as Frank Beamer's Son, while staying and building at South Carolina would allow the coach to build a legacy as Gamecock Head Coach Shane Beamer, Who Happens To Be Frank Beamer's Son.

“We didn’t put that sign up over there at Williams-Brice Stadium that said ‘Welcome Home’ because it was trendy, this is home for me,” he continued. “I want to be the head football coach here at South Carolina. I love working for Ray Tanner and Chance Miller. They are fantastic and we have an amazing relationship. I love this state, I want to live in this state. I love this city, I want to live in this city.”